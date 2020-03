Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Suzuki PJ640A Water Cooling #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location TX Posts 1 Suzuki PJ640A Water Cooling Seeking a drawing of the water cooling system. Also a verbal explanation of how it works. I don't seem to have the proper flow through the system. I can connect a water hose to the water output and do see some degree of water coming out the intake. This is with the motor cold. I also seem to have a pin hole leak at the exhaust pipe gasket. I hope that is not a sign of water entering the cylinder?



What should the flow rate be? What temperature gradient should be normal?



