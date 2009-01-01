Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo Muffler Coolant Loop Path #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Florida Posts 17 Seadoo Muffler Coolant Loop Path I was flushing out my 2014 GTI Seadoo yesterday. I use Saltaway. I started the engine and turned on the hose water pressure thru a fitting on the rear portside hull. Usually the foaming saltaway starts coming out thru the jet nozzle area. This time almost nothing for about 10 seconds, then a big volume of waterey foam came rushing out. Almost like there was a clog of some kind. I had just ridden the ski for two hours and it worked fine. I did have some kind of engine slow down about 3 miles from home but did a bunch of reverse thrusts and it appeared to clear it.

Does anyone know the normal raw water cooling path for the muffler? Where does the input water come from and where is the exhaust water routed? I would think there is some pumping source since the muffler is cooled in neutral position.

