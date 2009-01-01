Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 951 carbed VS Di parts interchange and SPARE parts build! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,824 951 carbed VS Di parts interchange and SPARE parts build! This spare parts build started because, like anybody that works on Seadoo, I had many blown 951's and parts laying around....INCLUDING a good Di lower end and a decent carbed top end. Attached Images DSCF2394.JPG (1.12 MB, 0 views)

DSCF2394.JPG (1.12 MB, 0 views) DSCF2392.JPG (1,016.6 KB, 0 views)

DSCF2392.JPG (1,016.6 KB, 0 views) DSCF2395.JPG (902.9 KB, 0 views)

DSCF2395.JPG (902.9 KB, 0 views) DSCF2393.JPG (888.7 KB, 0 views)

Last edited by Myself; Yesterday at 11:41 PM .



The crank and counterbalance shaft are very similar in both engines with the exception of tooth count on the CB drive gear, AND the CB shaft for the Di having provision to drive the compressor piston rod. SO...if you are using carbed crank you need carbed CB shaft, Di crank you need Di CB shaft. Comprende!

I did NOT have a good carbed crank or even cases, OUCH! I have 3 here like this!

I did NOT have a good carbed crank or even cases, OUCH! I have 3 here like this! Attached Images DSCF2397_LI.jpg (1.58 MB, 2 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



Since I couldn't find a definitive answer with google-fu I thought I'd check out the differences between the 2 engine setups and try to build a "spare parts" engine. I HAVE swapped 2 different machines from Di over to carbed setups but never tried to combine the two before. Sooooo......let's get to it and see what happens! Here are the cases. You can see the Di air compressor along with an extra oil line fitting (there is another one underneath the compressor), the main oil injection fittings NOT on the intakes like the carbed, and some extra webbing to stiffen up the case.

DSCF2399_LI.jpg (1.87 MB, 1 views) DSCF2398.JPG (1.11 MB, 1 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



Here is a front view. Starter, bendix, and bendix holder are all the same for both. The crank snout depth, taper, and key clocking are also all the same. The Di case also has a bit of extra webbing in here.

DSCF2401_LI.jpg (1.85 MB, 0 views) DSCF2400.JPG (915.8 KB, 0 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



Looking at the intake side we can see the bolt patterns are the same. The Di case is missing a pulse line fitting and a fitting for the RAVE valve system. Well, that stuff is controlled by the computer on the Di. BUT you can see the bosses are in place and should be easily drilled for fittings.

Last edited by Myself; Today at 12:04 AM .



On the rear of the engine......the PTO and rear mount plate are the same. The Di has a removeable cover to access the compressor piston rod.

DSCF2406.JPG (795.1 KB, 1 views) DSCF2404_LI.jpg (1.26 MB, 1 views)

DSCF2404_LI.jpg (1.26 MB, 1 views) DSCF2405.JPG (722.5 KB, 0 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



And here are the parts of the Di air compressor pulled out and the leftover hole that I don't need.

Last edited by Myself; Today at 12:15 AM .



