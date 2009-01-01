Re: 951 carbed VS Di parts interchange and SPARE parts build!
The crank and counterbalance shaft are very similar in both engines with the exception of tooth count on the CB drive gear, AND the CB shaft for the Di having provision to drive the compressor piston rod. SO...if you are using carbed crank you need carbed CB shaft, Di crank you need Di CB shaft. Comprende!
I did NOT have a good carbed crank or even cases, OUCH! I have 3 here like this!
Re: 951 carbed VS Di parts interchange and SPARE parts build!
Since I couldn't find a definitive answer with google-fu I thought I'd check out the differences between the 2 engine setups and try to build a "spare parts" engine. I HAVE swapped 2 different machines from Di over to carbed setups but never tried to combine the two before. Sooooo......let's get to it and see what happens! Here are the cases. You can see the Di air compressor along with an extra oil line fitting (there is another one underneath the compressor), the main oil injection fittings NOT on the intakes like the carbed, and some extra webbing to stiffen up the case.
Re: 951 carbed VS Di parts interchange and SPARE parts build!
Here is a front view. Starter, bendix, and bendix holder are all the same for both. The crank snout depth, taper, and key clocking are also all the same. The Di case also has a bit of extra webbing in here.
Re: 951 carbed VS Di parts interchange and SPARE parts build!
Looking at the intake side we can see the bolt patterns are the same. The Di case is missing a pulse line fitting and a fitting for the RAVE valve system. Well, that stuff is controlled by the computer on the Di. BUT you can see the bosses are in place and should be easily drilled for fittings.