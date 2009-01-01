Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 Starter shims? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location FL Posts 2 JS550 Starter shims? I hate to make two posts in quick succession but I'm having a starting issue on my JS550 that has me baffled. I had an original bad starter that I replaced with this one from Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0...?ie=UTF8&psc=1



It does't have the cast flange for the two rear mounting bolts, but I understand those starters where discontinued so I tried it anyway. It started the ski great every time during the first outing and many times while I was working on it in the garage diagnosing charging system issues. I've got the charging system all sorted out but this time out on the lake I made one trip (~1 mile) across the lake to a beach area, let it sit for a few minutes and it turned over a few times then seemed to lock up. I put a screwdriver through the driveshaft and broke it free, as soon as I did it spun great by hand, then would turn over on the starter a few more times and lock up. After several times of this I eventually got it started and headed back home.



Back at the launch I tried it immediatly after I shut it off and it started fine once again, I let it sit for 5 more minutes and it turned a few times and locked up again. I brought it home in it's "seized" state to see what was going on. Looking through the stator cover plug I can see the benix is still engaged on the flywheel. When I break it free by hand the bendix disengages and it spins freely. I was able to replicate the issue on the trailer with the engine still hot from the lake, this time I unbolted the starter and pulled it out, bendix still fully extended, and the engine spun great again. I bolted it back in and the whole driveline was locked up again. Pulled the starter out one more time and it spins perfect, and a quick whack makes the bendix retract. Seems to me like the bendix is over extending and locking up the flywheel, has anyone run into this before? It seems like it needs to be shimmed rearward but with that would present issues with the O-ring seal. Any ideas?

