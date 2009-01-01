Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 85 JS550 Dual SBN 38 Set Up. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2012 Location Edgerton, Wisconsin Age 23 Posts 34 85 JS550 Dual SBN 38 Set Up. Need some help and opinions on the carb set up I have on by JS550 build. I have a piston port 550 with a dual carb westcoast intake on it. I got 2 SBN carbs from person that took them off a seadoo. Both carbs are sbn 38's. The carbs only have one fuel pump. The first carb has the fuel pump and then feeds the second carb from the first carb and then returns to the fuel tank. My question is should I block off the fuel pump on the carb and run a dual outlet remote mount fuel pump and feed both carbs off of that or should I stick with the original set up? If I keep the original set up will the pto cylinder run to lean due to it getting fuel second or should I be fine with the set up? only reason I'm asking is I had a Polaris that was the triple cylinder and I burnt the last piston before rebuilding it with a remote mount fuel put to feed each cylinder evenly. Any help or opinions on this would be great. 2019 Yamaha Superjet

1977 JS440

1985 JS550 Race ski Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules