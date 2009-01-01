keywords: multi meter gauge multimeter function info center infocenter speedo tach RX GTX XP LRV GSX DI Limited
should work on all 951 equipped skis
12 volt positive to purple wire on the 2 flat connector
ground to black wire on 2 flat connector
12 volts to #21 pin on the #1 connector (purple/orange wire) This will power up the gauge to confirm it turns on
I dont know how to toggle through the mode functions to check hours. Sorry. If you put 12v to the #19 or #20 pin on the #1 connector that may do it. Or mess something up. I don't know.
mpem.JPG