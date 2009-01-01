Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Test Multi Gauge when completely removed from ski #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 38 Posts 4,067 Test Multi Gauge when completely removed from ski keywords: multi meter gauge multimeter function info center infocenter speedo tach RX GTX XP LRV GSX DI Limited

should work on all 951 equipped skis

12 volt positive to purple wire on the 2 flat connector

ground to black wire on 2 flat connector

12 volts to #21 pin on the #1 connector (purple/orange wire) This will power up the gauge to confirm it turns on

I dont know how to toggle through the mode functions to check hours. Sorry. If you put 12v to the #19 or #20 pin on the #1 connector that may do it. Or mess something up. I don't know.

mpem.JPG Last edited by kcr357; Today at 10:38 AM . How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules