 Test Multi Gauge when completely removed from ski
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 10:33 AM #1
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    38
    Posts
    4,067

    Test Multi Gauge when completely removed from ski

    keywords: multi meter gauge multimeter function info center infocenter speedo tach RX GTX XP LRV GSX DI Limited
    should work on all 951 equipped skis
    12 volt positive to purple wire on the 2 flat connector
    ground to black wire on 2 flat connector
    12 volts to #21 pin on the #1 connector (purple/orange wire) This will power up the gauge to confirm it turns on
    I dont know how to toggle through the mode functions to check hours. Sorry. If you put 12v to the #19 or #20 pin on the #1 connector that may do it. Or mess something up. I don't know.
    mpem.JPG
    Last edited by kcr357; Today at 10:38 AM.
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 