Test Multi Gauge when completely removed from ski

keywords: multi meter gauge multimeter function info center infocenter speedo tach RX GTX XP LRV GSX DI Limited



should work on all 951 equipped skis



12 volt positive to purple wire on the 2 flat connector

ground to black wire on 2 flat connector

12 volts to #21 pin on the #2 connector (purple/orange wire)

mpem.JPG

This will power up the gauge to confirm it turns on. I have no clue to to toggle through the mode function to check hours.





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

Memories 2 years ago i managed to hook a di on my carb xpl and have only rpm hooked aka the grey wire plus mode set buttons fuel and vts.

Worked perfectly 6 months and then it stopped and i get a message cant recall now. I've tried several other di multi gauges none of them worked :/

