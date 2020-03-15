Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: (1999) 760XL Piston Advise #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 32 Posts 1 (1999) 760XL Piston Advise Hello everyone,



I need some advice on replacing a piston on my 1999 Yamaha WaveRunner XL 760. Quick history on it, It is a 2 stroke which only like 1 shop works on in my area (3 hours away) and they are not cheap, at all. Once they diagnosed it and gave me an estimate I figured I'd give it a shot myself and save a ton of money. They determined it was a bad piston after getting zero compression from the backside. So i took the cylinder top off to check it out and it was bad. For sures the issue. I'll attach some pics. Ok so bad piston but the piston also seems like it scratched the cylinder on that side as well, nothing crazy but i can feel it with my finger that it is not completely smooth. Which brings me to my question, should I replace just the damaged piston $50ish or the entire top end cylinder piston block $500ish?



thanks in advance ����



**Advice** wouldn't let me edit the title. spell check got me.

IMG_20200315_165304~2.jpg (4.12 MB, 1 views) IMG_20200315_165236.jpg (4.74 MB, 3 views)

