SXI Pro Slow Engine Rollover

I have a rebuilt motor that ran fine most of last summer and then it acted like the battery was going dead. New battery, newer starter, and just installed all new battery, ground, and starter cables. The motor turns over fine when plugs are removed but when I put the plugs in, I only get a few "Kachunks" when turning it over. Battery is full power. Any ideas? Trying to attach the video but no luck.

