Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 787 Spec II Steel Chamber #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location California Posts 1,015 Seadoo 787 Spec II Steel Chamber New, never ran or installed steel "spec II" chamber. From what I've been told it was a proto type for Team Butch back in the day. Other than that, I have no other info on it. Its been powder coated matte black. Few scuffs and scrapes, but in great shape. Was planning on running it but plans changed for the season, so I don't need it.



