SN 701 SJ -fire at start up- help

was hoping some of the brains on here could give some suggestions on what to do as I'm a total newbie.



i bought a superjet over the weekend- has the 701 motor. before i picked it up, when the seller tried starting the engine (it had been winterized) it caught on fire- he put out the fire pretty quickly. the only damage seems to be the plastic intake cover and the wrap around the wiring bundle. anyway he discounted the price enough (to 900) where it seemed worth it to buy the ski as is.



it's a dual carb 701 motor with the primer mod (push a button and a small amount of fuel gets squirted into the carb/cyl). question:

1. what do you think caused the fire- as i obviously don't want that to happen again?

2. do fires start even with a flame arrestor?

3. should i ditch the primer mod and just use a choke?



seller thoughts the plastic primer lines that fed the carbs- being old and brittle- could have been leaking. i'm pretty good with a wrench and hoping to keep the overall cost low as this is mainly a ski for my kids. have attached pics from before & after the fire, and closeup showing damage to the plastic cover/intake.SJbefore.jpgSJafter.jpgIMG_6910.jpg



