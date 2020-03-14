Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Square nose build #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,153 Square nose build I probably shouldn't be starting this thread because I have two others going already and progress on this one will be slow, but it has been started so here goes. Square nose Superjet hull that I got disassembled in boxes, I traded a Waveruner lll hull for it. So all the missing pieces need to be rounded up, of course I have all the basic stuff here 701x engine , exhaust pipe and carb and a 144 pump. I need a driveshaft and possibly a midshaft an intake grate and a ride plate.



The plan is to build the ski like I am going to keep it, honestly I have never liked Superjets but I decided to build this to my specs, set it up like I want it and give it a fair shake, worst that can happen is I like it, if not someone ends up with a really nice ski with al the bugs worked out, really can't go wrong either way.



In my quest for parts I also ran across a Carter B rocker kit a friend of mine was selling so I bought it thinking it could be made to work on the square nose ski, it does with some cutting and mods as in the pics below. This ski had footholds they were not put in properly and the foam is waterlogged so that's next on the list. the ski also has a rear scupper installed with a one way valve , I am leaving that as is.



Even though it had rear exhaust some idiot bought a Blowsion exhaust exit and put the exhaust on the right side of the ski, I removed the exit and sold it and glassed in the hole.Here is where it sits right now, front has been chopped off and the rockered nose kit installation has been started , and yes that is a 300SX handlepole I am probably installing on the ski, more on that later. Attached Images IMG_20200314_100822.jpg (1.18 MB, 2 views)

IMG_20200314_100417.jpg (1.00 MB, 1 views) IMG_20200314_100406.jpg (1.03 MB, 1 views)

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,153 Re: Square nose build I found a guy on Ebay that makes custom Derlin bushings to your specs, so I am measuring everything up today and sending him the info, this will make the handlepole a bolt on affair using the stock mount and handlepole bolt , of course I will have to change out the subplate to one that accepts regular handlebars.



That will get it onto the mounts , there are some more alterations that will need to be done to make it fit the hood and I will need to add a piece to the front of the cover to mask the pivot area, I should have a spare cover left over from my 300SX conversion ski that I can use for that purpose.

