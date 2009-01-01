 Primer bulb (yes bulb)
    Primer bulb (yes bulb)

    One of my machines (96 & 97 1100Zxi) has a primer bulb installed between the fuel filter and the carbs.
    What good does that do on a carb with manual choke?
    IF pressurizing the fuel line can force gas past the inlet needle won't the carb flood? Too much of a good thing...?
    Re: Primer bulb (yes bulb)

    When it's been sitting a long time you can easily prime the fuel system back up for qicker starts.
    Re: Primer bulb (yes bulb)

    "IF pressurizing the fuel line can force gas past the inlet needle won't the carb flood? Too much of a good thing...?"

    For this to happen, the fuel pressure must exceed the Needle Pop-Off pressure, usually pretty high in Stock Carbs; over 35 psi, even 55 psi. Do you think that Bulb can pump that much pressure? Hardly.

    The Primer Bulb will just fill the Fuel Chamber of each Carb and the excess Fuel gets dumped back into the Fuel Tank via the Return Line.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
    Re: Primer bulb (yes bulb)

    I can see how that's helpful in an outboard where the gas tank is normally lower than the carbs... But in this case the tank is higher and fuel uses gravity to flow down to the pump.

    Do they ever come stock with a primer bulb? Is there any performance downside to pulling fuel thru the bulb & checkvalve?
    96 & 97 1100Zxi
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
