Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Primer bulb (yes bulb) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 59 Posts 18 Primer bulb (yes bulb) One of my machines (96 & 97 1100Zxi) has a primer bulb installed between the fuel filter and the carbs.

What good does that do on a carb with manual choke?

When it's been sitting a long time you can easily prime the fuel system back up for qicker starts.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,206 Re: Primer bulb (yes bulb) "IF pressurizing the fuel line can force gas past the inlet needle won't the carb flood? Too much of a good thing...?"



For this to happen, the fuel pressure must exceed the Needle Pop-Off pressure, usually pretty high in Stock Carbs; over 35 psi, even 55 psi. Do you think that Bulb can pump that much pressure? Hardly.



The Primer Bulb will just fill the Fuel Chamber of each Carb and the excess Fuel gets dumped back into the Fuel Tank via the Return Line. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 59 Posts 18 Re: Primer bulb (yes bulb) I can see how that's helpful in an outboard where the gas tank is normally lower than the carbs... But in this case the tank is higher and fuel uses gravity to flow down to the pump.



