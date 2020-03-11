|
750 xi new coils wont fit
Anyone else bought a new coil and it not fit in the housing. I have got two and both have "standoffs" molded where the wires come out. these pinch the wire against the ebox housing. The last one I ordered was from riverready on ebay. it said it was a kawasaki coil, but i got a generic brand, even after paying more. my jet boat would be started this weekend if it wasnt for all this.
one pic shows the factory one beside the new bad ones.
20200311_192536.jpg20200311_192628.jpg
Re: 750 xi new coils wont fit
Since you already bought that cheap imitation coil carefully trim the plastic away from the 2 wires. I would trim it off the two mounting ends also. Easy fix. Go slow and you will be fine. What is it going to hurt to try? One less china coil floating around?
Top Dog
Re: 750 xi new coils wont fit
You can have your Stock OEM repaired better than new by Jetski Solutions
http://www.jetskisolutions.com/p149_...t_service.html
