Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: VTS Spacer Part (96 XP) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location New Hampshire Posts 133 VTS Spacer Part (96 XP) Anyone happen to have a spare spacer for sale for the VTS system. For 96 XP model.



If not can someone measure the length of theirs so I can make one myself. Has anyone made their own? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 38 Posts 4,065 Re: VTS Spacer Part (96 XP) You mean the trim rod? How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "

He means the plastic spacer that goes on the VTS box, it spaces the box away from the hull without it you can't mount the box up to the hull. I am sure I have several but not at this location and I won't be at the other place till Wednesday.

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

