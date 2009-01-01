|
PWCToday Newbie
1989 Kawasaki 89 X2 hull
1989 X2 direct steer hull. Have the hood and seat. Has nice hood latches and new watcon hood seal. Trim and steering cables there too. Ill include some other hardware too. Has small crack in the front from the PO. $50. No title, but Ill write a bill of sale. Thing keeps getting in way, need gone. Maybe trade for 750sx parts. Located in three rivers, mi.
