Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 Kawasaki 89 X2 hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2011 Location 3 Rivers, MI Posts 30 1989 Kawasaki 89 X2 hull 1989 X2 direct steer hull. Have the hood and seat. Has nice hood latches and new watcon hood seal. Trim and steering cables there too. Ill include some other hardware too. Has small crack in the front from the PO. $50. No title, but Ill write a bill of sale. Thing keeps getting in way, need gone. Maybe trade for 750sx parts. Located in three rivers, mi.



1A2F567B-E466-4E27-923C-4ADBDE113E9B.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules