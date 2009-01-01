1989 X2 direct steer hull. Have the hood and seat. Has nice hood latches and new watcon hood seal. Trim and steering cables there too. Ill include some other hardware too. Has small crack in the front from the PO. $50. No title, but Ill write a bill of sale. Thing keeps getting in way, need gone. Maybe trade for 750sx parts. Located in three rivers, mi.

1A2F567B-E466-4E27-923C-4ADBDE113E9B.jpeg