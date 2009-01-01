|
JS550SX Ride Plate Question
Hello all,
This is my first post on the forum and first foray into stand up skis. I've acquired a few JS550's and have now learned enough to have a few questions. I should point out I am very familiar with 2-strokes and jet drives but this is my first time putting them both together into a ski. So I have a 1990 550sx that has a flat-deck conversion. Otherwise it is mostly stock other than a couple electrical bits and a SBN44 carb. I've gotten past the initial learning curve and have noticed that at full throttle, there is a certain point that the drive seems to lift out of the water and the ski will not go any faster. Is that normal for 550's? I only weigh 150 lbs on a good day so I figured that has an effect on how the ski sits in the water. I also understand this is what the ride plate/grate can have a big effect on. From what I can tell they are both stock. Do aftermarket plates change this at all? or is there a problem elsewhere? Since I'm new I know it can be improper riding and weight transfer on my part, any ideas?
I have another ride plate from a 440-pump swapped JS550, would that plate bolt on? It is different in design so thought I would give it a shot but my charging system died before I was able to try it out. The lists are getting shorter
