Waveblaster 2 - Purple bumper rail (Need help with buying and shipping)
So apparently there is an OEM new purple bumper rail in stock at Yamaha US warehouse - The vendor that Im chatting to says he cant ship it to me for various reasons.
Ive exhausted all my options and this really is the only option available to me.
Is there anyone that side that could perhaps enquire with Yamaha in the US and purchase it on my behalf and ship it to me?
Shipping will be expensive but I dont mind, I need it, mine is completely cut up.
Ive seen these bumper rails can be rolled up, should make shipping easier.
Would REALLY appreciate any help with this.
Shipping would be to South Africa
