Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki Ultra LX condensation behind display screen! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location New Zealand Posts 3 Kawasaki Ultra LX condensation behind display screen! Hi Guys



My trusty 2015 Ultra lx has today developed moisture/condensation/droplets behind the display screen. So frustrating as you would assume these are completely water tight right! Can anyone assist in diagnosis and remedy??



Aidy Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules