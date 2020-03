Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for a bolt-on lanyard kill switch for 650SX #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Texas Posts 59 Looking for a bolt-on lanyard kill switch for 650SX Hi, I finally got my 650sx idling nice, but I do not fully trust the thing to circle so iím looking at purchasing a faceplate off of a TS or some other kawi that will bolt right on and be a minimal fix. Iíve seen a couple of lanyard switches on ebay but they usually go for around 120. Does anyone have a switch for a bit less than that? Gotta save that cash for the next time it decides to break again XD.03A3E27A-A59B-4E7F-93DE-0AE6F7A285F7.jpeg 1986 650SX

Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII

Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs

