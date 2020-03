Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: 94 Polaris SL650 #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 721 FS: 94 Polaris SL650 1994 Polaris SL650 triple for sale.

Hasn't run in a few seasons.

Engine is not locked up.

Nothing has been taken apart and ski is all complete.

No title.

$600 OBO.

Make fair cash offer.

Located in Raleigh, North Carolina 27615

Would like to sell complete but will part out if you need something.





























