Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Fuses or other problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Lake of the Ozarks Age 70 Posts 1 Fuses or other problems I accidentally reversed the battery cables. After realizing my mistakes I reversed the cables and charged the battery. There is no power indications.



I read there are fuses that I might have blown. Where do I find these fuses? What other problems might I have done?



Any suggestions would be appreciated.



Ron #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 47 Posts 10,583 Re: Fuses or other problems A model would help generate responses greatly Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules