 Fuses or other problems
  Today, 05:14 PM
    RWestman
    Fuses or other problems

    I accidentally reversed the battery cables. After realizing my mistakes I reversed the cables and charged the battery. There is no power indications.

    I read there are fuses that I might have blown. Where do I find these fuses? What other problems might I have done?

    Any suggestions would be appreciated.

    Ron
  Today, 07:10 PM
    PrickofMisery
    Re: Fuses or other problems

    A model would help generate responses greatly
