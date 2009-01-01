 Four stroke in ZXI hull
  Today, 03:29 PM
    Andyda98
    Andyda98 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    North Dakota
    Age
    36
    Posts
    50

    Four stroke in ZXI hull

    Any one ever put a four stoke in a zxi hull or can it be done?
  Today, 04:11 PM
    smokeysevin
    smokeysevin is offline
    PWCToday Newbie smokeysevin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Houston
    Age
    29
    Posts
    44

    Re: Four stroke in ZXI hull

    I looked a putting a 15f motor into a STX-900 hull a while back but opted not to because it was going to take some cutting for clearance on the oil pan. The 2 stroke motors don't need nearly as much room from crank center line to the bottom of the motor.

    Sean

    The older I get, the more I find myself fixing things that I knew I was doing correctly at the time.



     1987 Kawasaki JankyStandup Build
    2004 Kawi-Doo STX-RXT-X Build
    2001 Toyota Tundra Basketcase Build

