Four stroke in ZXI hull
Any one ever put a four stoke in a zxi hull or can it be done?
Re: Four stroke in ZXI hull
I looked a putting a 15f motor into a STX-900 hull a while back but opted not to because it was going to take some cutting for clearance on the oil pan. The 2 stroke motors don't need nearly as much room from crank center line to the bottom of the motor.
Sean
