Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1990 and 1991 Waverunners 650cc #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Colorado Age 33 Posts 11 1990 and 1991 Waverunners 650cc I'm thinking about going to look at and maybe buy a set of 1991 and a 1990 Yamaha WRB650 650cc waverunners. Are these old of Skis even worth looking at? The set is really cheap. He's only asking $1200 for the set of two with a double trailer with new led lights(with title). I am told both skis start and run well, both have new batteries, rebult carbs and new fluid lines as of last summer. I aksed to test them on water, but they replied that they wont because they don't want to register and plate them to put them on the water. He said he can show me they run and visually inspect the impalers. I would obviosly check the compression and fluid lines also. I've seen people hook up skis to water hoses before. Should I try this? What am I doing?



I don't'k know a lot about jet skis. This would be my 2nd ski ever. I had a 96 WaveBlaster a year ago, but I only owned it a year and only rode it two times. It ran very rough esp.. at idle. Do all 2 strokes do this? I thought it was going to be a money pit (it was pretty beet up) so I sold it at a very small profit. Obviously I'd like a much faster ski then these which I assume top out at 29mph, but I'm still a college student so I don't have a huge budget. So, eventually I'd like to get a Yamaha 1200 xlt, or a Kawasaki 150 ultra. Somthing with over 1000cc, but would these possibly be ok in the meantime? Most importantly do you think the yam 1200 or Kaw 150 ultra would fit on the trailer I have pictured? The trailer is a big part of the deal for me since I could use it on the eventual skis I want.



He want's 1200 what would you offer? I was thinking $750, but expect him to reject that offer. It's a starting point I guess.



Sorry for the double post. I only have two days before I look at them and want to have as many responses as possible.





91 ski 2.png (826.3 KB, 2 views) 91 ski.png (1,006.4 KB, 3 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2019 Location Florida Posts 48 Blog Entries 1 Re: 1990 and 1991 Waverunners 650cc I haven'the been in the jet ski bay long but from what I have seen, they look to be well kept but, you have to make sure there isn't a bunch of crap repairs done. If they will start and run well and everything functions like it is supposed to, I would say it is a very good deal. Be sure not to turn the water on before starting the engines. Compression should be 150+. You will likely have a hard time selling them without a trailer. Any older ski's like this are likely going to need $ spent on them. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,573 Blog Entries 5 Re: 1990 and 1991 Waverunners 650cc $750 is the correct offer.



I've bought and parted out or rehabbed about 80-90 650 VXRs in the past 20 years. I've bought clean and good running pairs of them, on a trailer, for $700-900 several times in the past 5-10 years. Most times the seller is asking $1200-1500. Can't find buyers at that price. Pool of buyers willing to buy 25+ year old skis is small enough. Then the group willing to buy 2 of them is even smaller. I tell sellers all the time = If you want the $1200-1500/whatever, that can be done, just break it all up and find 3 buyers = 1 for each ski and 1 for the trailer. Simple. Want all the money, just do 3 times the work, LOL. Simple truth and reality. Lots of people looking for trailers, but they don't want the inconvenience of having to deal with the old skis sitting on the trailer - so you can sometimes literally sell an empty trailer for more than one that includes an old ski on top .



Anyhow, offer the $750 and go up to $800 if you have to, unless you're in a hurry. if the seller isn't motivated yet, it may take some time for them to learn and accept where the market really is.



Disclaimer = I'm primarily familiar with the market within a 6 hour radius of Milwaukee.



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I obviously still have a lot to learn and need to keep quiet until I do! LOL.

