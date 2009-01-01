Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 & 1991 Waverunner #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Colorado Age 33 Posts 11 1990 & 1991 Waverunner I'm thinking about going to look at and maybe buy a set of 1991 and a 1990 Yamaha WRB650 650cc waverunners. Are these old of Skis even worth looking at? The set is really cheap. He's only asking $1200 for the set of two with a double trailer with new led lights(with title). I am told both skis start and run well, both have new batteries, rebult carbs and new fluid lines as of last summer. I aksed to test them on water, but they replied that they wont because they don't want to register and plate them to put them on the water. He said he can show me they run and visually inspect the impalers. I would obviosly check the compression and fluid lines also. I've seen people hook up skis to water hoses before. Should I try this? What am I doing?



I don't'k know a lot about jet skis. This would be my 2nd ski ever. I had a 96 WaveBlaster a year ago, but I only owned it a year and only rode it two times. It ran very rough esp.. at idle. Do all 2 strokes do this? I thought it was going to be a money pit (it was pretty beet up) so I sold it at a very small profit. Obviously I'd like a much faster ski then these which I assume top out at 29mph, but I'm still a college student so I don't have a huge budget. So, eventually I'd like to get a Yamaha 1200 xlt, or a Kawasaki 150 ultra. Somthing with over 1000cc, but would these possibly be ok in the meantime? Most importantly do you think the yam 1200 or Kaw 150 ultra would fit on the trailer I have pictured? The trailer is a big part of the deal for me since I could use it on the eventual skis I want.



He want's 1200 what would you offer? I was thinking $750, but expect him to reject that offer. It's a starting point I guess.







Attached Images 91 ski 3.png (354.3 KB, 4 views)

91 ski 3.png (354.3 KB, 4 views) 91 ski 2.png (826.3 KB, 4 views)

91 ski 2.png (826.3 KB, 4 views) 91 ski.png (1,006.4 KB, 4 views)

