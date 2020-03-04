 I bought another Cat!
    I bought another Cat!

    While looking for a beater to buy my Son I came across this '92 Jet n Cat and could not resist. It looks good from ten feet away but it's actually kind of a mess. The trailer was trashed, engine has low compression in 1 cylinder, impeller is trashed and the wiring is trashed. I had to replace the trailer Springs, u-bolts and hubs before I could even leave the seller's yard. Tailgate won't even close because the sea deck binds it up. The t-top is trying to tear up the deck and will have to be braced if it is to stay on. I cannot stand up with the T-top in place but since it is for my Son, he may be fine with it. It needs a LOT of little things along with those big items before it sees any water. It also came with 3 "spare" engines, a 701 and 2 650's.
