Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: I bought another Cat! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2019 Location Florida Posts 46 Blog Entries 1 I bought another Cat! While looking for a beater to buy my Son I came across this '92 Jet n Cat and could not resist. It looks good from ten feet away but it's actually kind of a mess. The trailer was trashed, engine has low compression in 1 cylinder, impeller is trashed and the wiring is trashed. I had to replace the trailer Springs, u-bolts and hubs before I could even leave the seller's yard. Tailgate won't even close because the sea deck binds it up. The t-top is trying to tear up the deck and will have to be braced if it is to stay on. I cannot stand up with the T-top in place but since it is for my Son, he may be fine with it. It needs a LOT of little things along with those big items before it sees any water. It also came with 3 "spare" engines, a 701 and 2 650's. Attached Images Screenshot_2020-03-04-23-45-01-1.png (1.91 MB, 1 views)

Screenshot_2020-03-04-23-45-01-1.png (1.91 MB, 1 views) Screenshot_2020-03-05-00-10-07-1.png (1.13 MB, 1 views)

Screenshot_2020-03-05-00-10-07-1.png (1.13 MB, 1 views) 20200307_153017.jpg (5.39 MB, 1 views)

20200307_153017.jpg (5.39 MB, 1 views) 20200307_152951.jpg (5.09 MB, 1 views)

20200307_152951.jpg (5.09 MB, 1 views) 20200312_113740.jpg (3.72 MB, 1 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules