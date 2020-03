Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki STX1100 DI OEM KADIAG Package #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2002 Location Surprise, AZ via NorCal Posts 709 Kawasaki STX1100 DI OEM KADIAG Package Selling a complete set of diagnostic tools for 2000-2003 STX1100 DI models. Lightly used and in new condition. An older laptop with WIN XP or 98 and a 3.5” floppy drive will be required to run the s/w (not included).



Communication Cable p/n 57001-1460 (retail ~$194) Sensor Adapter Cable p/n 5700-1400 (retail ~$14) KADIAG S/W (3.5” Floppy) p/n 57001-1600 (retail ~$12) KADIAG S/W Manual p/n 99929-1412-01 (retail ~$7)



Asking $90 (shipping included).

PM me if interested. Attached Images STX1100 DI - KADIAG Package.jpg (239.9 KB, 3 views) Last edited by GlenT; Today at 11:22 AM . 2004 Kawasaki SX- R

2001 Kawasaki STX 1100 DI (GroupK Stage 1, STX-R rideplate, BH Sponsons) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Lassiter32 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules