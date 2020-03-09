PWCToday Newbie
Pump size and ski value for '92 WR 650
Did this year come with a smaller pump than the 144? Looking at this ski Sat as a possible donor engine and pump if compression checks out. Looks super clean in the pictures and price is in my ballpark.
That is a 650 LX. Pump is the same as a wave runner 500 and wave jammer. Smaller than 144.
Then it should fit my '92 jet n cat! Perfect. Thanks.
