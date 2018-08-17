Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1100 zxi Kawasaki part out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Huntsville Posts 23 1100 zxi Kawasaki part out I bought a perfectly good running 1100 zxi, and tore it apart and cut it in half took the engine out to put into and SXR 800/1100 swap (like a reasonable jet ski owner should).

So now, I have every part of an 1100 zxi (minus the engine, carbs, water box/cylinder and a few other things for the swap) for sale.





Generally everything from the tear down is $10 plus shipping. You name, i'll try to find it in my box of goodies, verify it's what you want, estimate shipping, pay me, it ships. (cables, steering assembly. bars, finger throttle, electronics, pump, impeller, grate, caps, gauges, tubes ANYTHING..i think i threw the seat away though)





History: I test road the ZXI once, it worked great, so I bought it and tore it down. So everything is sold AS IS.





I also have another 1100 motor (drilled and set up for duel cooling) There's something wrong with it(i think the crank is busted) but I haven't tore it down to find out. It's for sale as well (not at the $10 price).

I also have a spare crank that's good to go. It's for sale (not at the $10 dollar price). So, if someone is seriously interested in those two things let me know.

I also have an 1100 SXR that i'm willing sell for the right price! (but i don't really want to sell it.. but why not i've got too many skis)

I also have some mikuni tripple 44s sitting around somewhere (or 46s? i can't remember-whatever people coupled on 1100's with skat track and dried up pipe to get 60mph on reg gas).





-Mitch IMG_20180817_120803.jpgIMG_20180817_120909.jpgIMG_20180817_120939.jpgIMG_20180817_121000.jpgIMG_20190312_211627.jpgIMG_20200311_215130.jpgIMG_20200311_215219.jpgIMG_20191019_131442.jpgIMG_20170910_190805.jpg #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Huntsville Posts 23 Re: 1100 zxi Kawasaki part out ** i do have the water box/cylinder as pictured #3 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 40 Posts 713 Re: 1100 zxi Kawasaki part out Interested in 46s





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules