Debating a route to go on exhaust for my blaster, its a 1100 conversion and currently has oem dual raider boxes, exiting out of the wave raider exhaust outlet in pump tunnel, it sounds decent but not loud enough for my liking. I am considering the Extreem throttle rear exit and waterbox, but don't really want to drill another hole in the hull if I don't have to, anyone use this setup with the dual tdr boxes?