Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: TDR Raider water boxes for 1100 Yamaha Blaster? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2012 Location Chicago Posts 863 TDR Raider water boxes for 1100 Yamaha Blaster? Debating a route to go on exhaust for my blaster, its a 1100 conversion and currently has oem dual raider boxes, exiting out of the wave raider exhaust outlet in pump tunnel, it sounds decent but not loud enough for my liking. I am considering the Extreem throttle rear exit and waterbox, but don't really want to drill another hole in the hull if I don't have to, anyone use this setup with the dual tdr boxes?

Send it!

IL Jet Riders Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules