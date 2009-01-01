|
TDR Raider water boxes for 1100 Yamaha Blaster?
Debating a route to go on exhaust for my blaster, its a 1100 conversion and currently has oem dual raider boxes, exiting out of the wave raider exhaust outlet in pump tunnel, it sounds decent but not loud enough for my liking. I am considering the Extreem throttle rear exit and waterbox, but don't really want to drill another hole in the hull if I don't have to, anyone use this setup with the dual tdr boxes?
