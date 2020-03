Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pro X Pistons JS 750 95-02 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Age 34 Posts 210 Pro X Pistons JS 750 95-02 I've got 3 standard bore (80mm) pistons for the big pin Kawasaki's. These also work on non DI 1100's.



2 sets are complete with pins, rings, and clips, the third is missing the piston pin but has the other items. Text is best so PM a phone # and I can send photos.



Part # 1.4515.000



$140 shipped priority for all 3. 1986 300 1991 SX

1989 SX 1994 TS





