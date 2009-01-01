Hey Guys,
I've been searching the forum and google but haven't been able to locate an answer to this..
Do any of you by chance know the stock weight is on a 77 js440 flywheel? I'm considering buying a lightened stock one but I'm curious what they start off as for a stock weight. What is a normal amount to see shaved off them to make a noticable difference?
For those that have run them.. Is a lightened stock flywheel a worth while mod for the 440? I'm running a westcoast manifold, pipe with all of the rings about 155psi with a jetlyne bored reduction nozzle and a 15.5 jetlyne impeller
I appreciate any help!