 Vintage Video: Rob Flores' first ever Pro Ski win
  Today, 01:09 PM
    Pro Watercraft
    Pro Watercraft's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Posts
    Vintage Video: Rob Flores' first ever Pro Ski win

    Hey guys!

    We have uploaded a bunch of cool old-school videos to our YouTube Channel and we will be uploading some every week!
    Check out this footage of Rob Flores getting his first-ever Pro Class win, battling against riders like Victor Sheldon and Chris MacClugage.

    Make sure you subscribe to our channel for more vintage videos!

    We're the PWC handling specialists!


    Check out our line of performance handling products here.

    Learn more about our cutting edge Pro Force stand up here.


  Today, 01:49 PM
    IceRocket1286
    IceRocket1286's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    Detroit
    Age
    33
    Posts
    Re: Vintage Video: Rob Flores' first ever Pro Ski win

    Love this video. ProWatercraft making PWCT Great Again!
  Today, 02:19 PM
    Pro Watercraft
    Pro Watercraft's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Posts
    Re: Vintage Video: Rob Flores' first ever Pro Ski win

    Doing what we can
    We're the PWC handling specialists!


    Check out our line of performance handling products here.

    Learn more about our cutting edge Pro Force stand up here.


