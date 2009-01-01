Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 rxdi beeping while running #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2020 Location Delaware Posts 4 2001 rxdi beeping while running I have a 2001 rxdi I got to take out and fully run for the first time for a few hours sunday. It ran good. It ran at 6730 rpms with a solas concord going 61 mph on gps. The only problems I noticed was at around 4500 sometimes the motor would stutter and when I pulled the plugs at the end of the day they were black with carbon build up. Right before I pulled the ski out it started beeping once every few minutes. The maintenance light was off and the ski didnt flash anything on the display. The ski was still running fine. It was down to two bars on the fuel gauge. I could not find anything in the manual to indicate what the beeping means. The oil was full and the manual said the maintenance light comes on for low fuel warning and "fuel low" flashes across the display. What could cause this? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

