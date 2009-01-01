|
Kawasaki Ultra Lx Schoolboy Mistake
Hi Guys
I have had Jetskis for a long time, but I am not mechanically minded at all. I have always looked after my ski's in terms of user/owner maintenance and professional servicing as required. Unfortunately on Sunday I did something that I have never done before, probably due to tiredness and wanting to get it done. I levelled the ski on my driveway and removed the seats as normal. Unscrewed the bungs and washed the whole outside and inside engine bay/hull with SaltAway then left to soak. I then started the ski and turned on the flush hose as per normal - except I forgot one thing that I have always done on every occasion in the past, I forgot to tilt the ski and allow all the excess water out of the drain holes prior to starting the engine and starting the flush. So and as I discovered, I had the engine running with roughly 4" inches of standing water in the bottom of the hull. My attention was drawn to this as I heard and saw a gurgling and minor spitting of water to the rear of the engine roughly where I assume the prop shaft is / comes out the engine. I realised my mistake and shut off the water, stopped the ski and tilted and drained. Then I started the flush procedure again and all seemed fine. I have checked the colour of the oil and it looks normal gold colour. I think everything is fine, but as I say I am not mechanically minded and would really like the peace of mind that you guys may offer me. I am gutted I made this error as I look after my ski's with real pride, I just hope Ive not damaged this one! I have tried googling it, but in all honesty its a mine field, please assist if possible.
