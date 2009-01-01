Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 1100zxi on nice trailer in Jacksonville FL  $400 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2004 Location jacksonville/ tampa Age 34 Posts 344 1999 1100zxi on nice trailer in Jacksonville FL  $400 Just drove 4hrs to Georgia today to get this ski but its more work than I wanna do and I dont have use for the trailer which is in excellent shape. No title since its from GA. Front piston is blown and motor is seized. Its in quite good shape other than that and was told it was a freshwater ski on a private lake. From the looks of the inside of the head and jug that looks be be true. Very little corrosion at all. Trailer is galvanized steel with not a spec of rust on it.



This motor would be a good candidate for rebuild. May just need a bore job but i cant see the center bore to be 100% sure. Attached Images F1F24B0F-A48C-45CE-A95B-7DBD0E182E4D.jpeg (5.94 MB, 3 views)

F1F24B0F-A48C-45CE-A95B-7DBD0E182E4D.jpeg (5.94 MB, 3 views) 8FB85E9B-81C8-4629-B072-AA771CE5AD6C.jpeg (1.09 MB, 0 views)

8FB85E9B-81C8-4629-B072-AA771CE5AD6C.jpeg (1.09 MB, 0 views) 19407DDD-6314-4439-BF38-51960F5559CB.jpeg (545.6 KB, 1 views)

43E8B629-95AC-4892-9031-B614ADBFE5E5.jpeg (4.37 MB, 4 views)

