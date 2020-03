Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Q for those who know. (Zxi1100) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 59 Posts 8 Q for those who know. (Zxi1100) Waiting for the ice on the lake to melt so about all I can do is look at my just-bought 96 & 97 skis.



I may have additional questions as I get acquainted with my first PWCs but I'll start with a small item:



There is a small sensor-looking device attached to the side of the hull under the seat on the right hand side, towards the rear. What is it?

