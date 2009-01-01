Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Factory pipe chamber length #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2004 Location Cali Age 40 Posts 408 Factory pipe chamber length Hey guys, Im in the process of building a 750 x2. The motor is a small pin 750 compression will be right about 180 and I am running a lightened flywheel and mikuni Ann 46 carb.



I have a couple of options for the exhaust, I have a standard length 650 factory pipe and two other custom length chambers that are both shorter than the standard 650 pipe.



Can someone explain how length of chamber effects the power band? I dont want to destroy the bottom end power but would like to maximize top end. Any information is appreciated.



C6CDE63C-B39D-48F0-90D3-F09B258B672F.jpeg '93 701 X2

'88 750 X2

98 sxi pro

01 1100 zxi #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location St Louis, MO Age 35 Posts 452 Re: Factory pipe chamber length I have a SP in my 650sx, you wont be disappointed with the bottom chamber. You can tune the head pipe for different results. The top two chambers are for top end, from what I've read not experience.



Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) kawix2 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules