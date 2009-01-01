 Factory pipe chamber length
pxctoday

  Today, 09:39 PM
    kawix2
    Factory pipe chamber length

    Hey guys, Im in the process of building a 750 x2. The motor is a small pin 750 compression will be right about 180 and I am running a lightened flywheel and mikuni Ann 46 carb.

    I have a couple of options for the exhaust, I have a standard length 650 factory pipe and two other custom length chambers that are both shorter than the standard 650 pipe.

    Can someone explain how length of chamber effects the power band? I dont want to destroy the bottom end power but would like to maximize top end. Any information is appreciated.

    '93 701 X2
    '88 750 X2
    98 sxi pro
    01 1100 zxi
  Today, 09:54 PM
    92Kawasaki750SS
    Re: Factory pipe chamber length

    I have a SP in my 650sx, you wont be disappointed with the bottom chamber. You can tune the head pipe for different results. The top two chambers are for top end, from what I've read not experience.

