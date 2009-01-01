Hey guys, Im in the process of building a 750 x2. The motor is a small pin 750 compression will be right about 180 and I am running a lightened flywheel and mikuni Ann 46 carb.
I have a couple of options for the exhaust, I have a standard length 650 factory pipe and two other custom length chambers that are both shorter than the standard 650 pipe.
Can someone explain how length of chamber effects the power band? I dont want to destroy the bottom end power but would like to maximize top end. Any information is appreciated.
C6CDE63C-B39D-48F0-90D3-F09B258B672F.jpeg