Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Back protector #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Oregon Age 29 Posts 218 Back protector Looking to do some local races this year and ISO a back protector/back deflector to meet IJSBA rules. Anyone have a used one? Not looking to spend $100 on a new one as I donít plan in racing much. Let me know what you have Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules