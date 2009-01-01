Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 Seadoo GTX 657, Save or Part Out?? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 917 1994 Seadoo GTX 657, Save or Part Out?? Just picked this up from my neighbor for 300.00



I’m a Kawasaki standup guy mostly, but wanted the trailer for my one 750ss sit down.



Back story is that the older gentleman that owned it, was taking it to the dealer to have it tuned for the summer, but had an issue on the way there.



Apparently there were some gas fumes in the hull and a disconnected battery wire sparked.



This caused a small explosion, which damaged a couple lock down brackets for the seat and front storage compartment lid, melted most of the water line hoses in the rear of the compartment, and it left several stress fractures in the hull, the worst being the back right corner.



I know it’s fixable, but don’t know if it is worth the time and effort.



The engine is low hours and still in great condition.



I got this for cheap, so not sure if I should try to save it or part it out.



Opinions???

















Last edited by sportsfreak29; Today at 08:02 PM .



'90 650sx, full mod with all the bells and whistles.

'84 JS550/650 pump swap with PJS Viper engine.

'93 550sx with a 650sx motor and Rhass pump kit.

'81 JS440, full mod 550 PP motor. '

'93 300sx/750 SP BOB.



