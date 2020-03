Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 Hull, Carbon Fiber/Fiberglass and Tubbies #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2014 Location Acton, CA Age 24 Posts 157 JS550 Hull, Carbon Fiber/Fiberglass and Tubbies HAve a JS550 hull thatís been reinforced with fiberglass and carbon fiber. With C57 racing tubbies installed. Hull has been trued. Strakes have been deeepened about a quarter inch. Was a great riding ski, but the stator went out and the pump bearings froze. So I parted it out to find my other ski builds.



Has a clean title in my name. Cash is king.

$200 and itís all yours.



Located in Fillmore, CA. 93015.



Attached Images 45D10B0E-FBB7-439D-8FB2-0B5526DD68E1.jpeg (3.50 MB, 8 views)

