 Kawasaki 750 small pin vs big pin crankcase
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:03 PM #1
    allstar5101
    allstar5101 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    California
    Posts
    66

    Kawasaki 750 small pin vs big pin crankcase

    Hey guys

    I picked up a crankcase for my 750sx that is getting a full rebuild. Is there any difference between the small pin and big bin cases besides an extra two studs on the intake? Can I just remove those studs and run the rest of my SX crank and setup?

    thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:29 PM #2
    GabeH
    GabeH is online now
    I dream skis GabeH's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Location
    North Carolina
    Age
    46
    Posts
    604

    Re: Kawasaki 750 small pin vs big pin crankcase

    Yes, they are different. The big pin case has more internal volume because the big pin crank has larger webs. You can put a sp crank in a bp case but performance will suffer because crankcase volume will be too large. Keep sp cranks and cases and bp cranks and cases matched together. When in doubt on mixing things, consult a professional engine builder or crank builder. Harry at GroupK or Jeff at Competitive Crankshafts are great sources of information.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 