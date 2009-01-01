Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 750 small pin vs big pin crankcase #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location California Posts 66 Kawasaki 750 small pin vs big pin crankcase Hey guys



I picked up a crankcase for my 750sx that is getting a full rebuild. Is there any difference between the small pin and big bin cases besides an extra two studs on the intake? Can I just remove those studs and run the rest of my SX crank and setup?



thanks #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2012 Location North Carolina Age 46 Posts 604 Re: Kawasaki 750 small pin vs big pin crankcase Yes, they are different. The big pin case has more internal volume because the big pin crank has larger webs. You can put a sp crank in a bp case but performance will suffer because crankcase volume will be too large. Keep sp cranks and cases and bp cranks and cases matched together. When in doubt on mixing things, consult a professional engine builder or crank builder. Harry at GroupK or Jeff at Competitive Crankshafts are great sources of information.





