Just picked this up from my neighbor. I’m a Kawasaki standup guy but wanted the trailer for my 750ss sit down.
Back story is that the older gentleman that owned it, was taking it to the dealer to have it tuned for the summer, but had an issue on the way there.
Apparently there were some gas fumes in the hull and a disconnected battery wire sparked.
This caused a small explosion, which damaged a couple lock down brackets for the seat and front storage compartment lid, and it left several stress fractures in the hull, the worst being the back right corner.
I know it’s fixable, but don’t have the time or if it’s worth the effort.
The engine is low hours and still in great condition.
PM me requests and offers for parts.
I got this for cheap, so just need it gone.
6FFAC0FC-E97C-4719-9024-6C08BF5CE5A8.jpeg
4B03E84B-6143-4379-8625-3194FA06FB05.jpeg
1A9452E8-F95E-442C-A3F6-0FC3DC432795.jpeg
B81BC408-61BA-46DE-8C4C-8CF4DBAE8640.jpeg
0F50E1B3-D9BE-4E2F-A0D2-2BC323753613.jpeg
883AC193-D1DE-4786-A9A1-E8F8B2BA69BD.jpeg
17BD7976-517F-478F-8D75-E0F113507389.jpeg
8B46C98F-5D84-49B1-B155-6ABA25031854.jpeg
3BAA522A-5D87-4FD2-9C84-448244A6E0E1.jpeg