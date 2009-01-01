Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WDK RIP aka: The other Nate's AM ski #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 56 Posts 4,207 WDK RIP aka: The other Nate's AM ski I going to get to spend some time with this WDK RIP this year and I plan to document some thoughts of the experience. I have limited riding experience on this particular ski. Nate, the owner (the other Nate) has become quite comfortable on it and he can and has taken this ski to it's limits. He can fully exploit the full capability of this ski and it is a blast to watch and learn. A little background on the pilot that owns this fine machine and it's easy to understand his affinity for this ski. Nate is an avid Wake-Boarder and Wake-Surfer that can do pretty much any flip or maneuver behind a boat. And, he been riding stand up skis for a long time as well. So, the transition to a freestyle ski was easier for him than most.



The hull is a WDK RIP with a very well running, bored and ported Yamaha 62T. It features a lay down pipe, girdled head and some other bolt on goodies. Not a power valve DASA or other more powerful mills that can be found in similar skis. I am not 100% certain of the impeller pitch or brand. The pump looks to be a 148mm Torrent Set-Back. But, I will confirm all the specifications from the other Nate this weekend. He will bring the ski to my place for what will be a fairly easy fiberglass repair on the pipe side of the hull. The pipe fits snugly in the engine bay and consequently has worn a hole in the lower, hull side.



As with all my threads, I plan to bore you with lot's of photos in hopes to document as much detail as possible.



This particular ski is not for a beginner or even an intermediate pilot, in my modest opinion.. It takes a lot of skill and knowledge to ride this ski with any kind of control. Even with a fairly modest engine under the hood, this ski lacks no power for a skilled pilot to flat water flip. Nate has owned this ski for two seasons now, and it took him the entire first season to feel that he has full control of the ski. The second season, he has elevated his skill and confidence to easily flat water flip this ski on command. Now, we will go through the entire ski and get her ready for season three.



Back to my limited riding experience and initial impression of this ski... Since I was healing last summer from surgery to re-attach my left bicep, I obtained from even toughing this ski. However, the summer before last, I was able to put a little time in the tray. I am considerably older and not nearly as skilled a rider as the other Nate. This is by far the most difficult ski I have ever ridden. It takes quite a bit of time to become familiar with the dynamics of the hull and the absolute lurch with the slightest pull of the finger throttle. With that said, that kind of power delivery is exactly what makes this ski so acrobatic. It hits hard and the power delivery is violent and not linear as all.. So, that in it's self creates a challenge to simply modulate your way to plane out the hull.. However, once I was able to get her on plane, the ride was clearly characteristic of a ski it's sole purpose is to flip and launch. I do not process the skill to use this ski anywhere near it's potential.. But, the other Nate does. The hull rides more nose up than any ski I have ever ridden. I think it is a combination of little flotation in the hull, short tray and ride plate dynamics.. But, I'm no Mechanical Engineer, I'm just a hobbyist. However, the owner of this fine ski (the other Nate) is an Engineer... So, as he finds this thread I am certain he can add considerably more feedback and data to better explain how it all works. But, for now.. This is all I have. I will snap some shots of the ski and we go over things and get her ready for summer 2020.



Also, some of the photos attached show Nate riding the WDK in some fall Lake Huron surf.. This is not the type of riding this ski was intended to do, but Nate was able to do full rotations off 4-8 footers.. That was until his steering plate gave way on a hard landing.. Everyone else that day was on a surf/free-ride hull ranging from Air Blair Dart, Air Blair Dart Fixxie and an Air Blair Fixxie "Air" ski.. All much better suited for surf riding. However, Nate was able to hang in the surf put that RIP through one hell of a workout. Attached Images 37907280_10214812123514535_6830242617737871360_o.jpg (188.2 KB, 9 views)

37907280_10214812123514535_6830242617737871360_o.jpg (188.2 KB, 9 views) 37858610_10214812123834543_6833404821769289728_o.jpg (175.1 KB, 10 views)

37858610_10214812123834543_6833404821769289728_o.jpg (175.1 KB, 10 views) 37854360_10214812124434558_5524859991850221568_o.jpg (189.3 KB, 9 views)

37854360_10214812124434558_5524859991850221568_o.jpg (189.3 KB, 9 views) 37850204_10214812124914570_1788229261690142720_o.jpg (197.2 KB, 9 views)

37850204_10214812124914570_1788229261690142720_o.jpg (197.2 KB, 9 views) 41533858_2212076038863709_4886099295809306624_o.jpg (369.3 KB, 10 views)

41533858_2212076038863709_4886099295809306624_o.jpg (369.3 KB, 10 views) 41396139_274775573356039_3087150916734812160_o.jpg (232.1 KB, 8 views) Last edited by JSNate; Today at 10:04 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules