Okay... more details. This 2002 F12x is giving me an F1 code. When I pulled the actual code it is showing 46 - bad MST switch or open circuit.
I tested the MST switch and it was bad. I bought a new one from Jetskis International... put it in... same deal. Now, I have not disconnected the battery. Do I need to do this?
Also, when testing the voltage to the switch I am showing about 10.2 volts - I think normal should be a bit over 9 volts (correct)??. Is this excess voltage a sign that I have ECM problems or should I now worry about it? I do have a manual although not sure I am seeing where any of this is covered.
Thanks