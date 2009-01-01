Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: More - code 46 on 02 F12x #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2005 Location Denial, VA Age 54 Posts 1,060 More - code 46 on 02 F12x Okay... more details. This 2002 F12x is giving me an F1 code. When I pulled the actual code it is showing 46 - bad MST switch or open circuit.



I tested the MST switch and it was bad. I bought a new one from Jetskis International... put it in... same deal. Now, I have not disconnected the battery. Do I need to do this?



Also, when testing the voltage to the switch I am showing about 10.2 volts - I think normal should be a bit over 9 volts (correct)??. Is this excess voltage a sign that I have ECM problems or should I now worry about it? I do have a manual although not sure I am seeing where any of this is covered.



Thanks "Fame is fleeting although Obscurity last forever"

Napoleon Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules