Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Copies of original JS draftings. #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2009 Location Table Rock Age 53 Posts 643 Copies of original JS draftings. 1:1 scale. Side and mid view.

shipped US.

Please message.

3C1B4875-D22F-4C70-9FFE-CB4162DD3A5A.jpeg

F745AA9C-57F1-48E3-BEF4-D785453582FA.jpeg 1976 JS 400/440

1979 JS440

1987 JS300

That's awesome!

