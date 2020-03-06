Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 Seadoo HX - Indiana #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2007 Location indianapolis, indiana Age 36 Posts 1,184 95 Seadoo HX - Indiana 95 seadoo hx. Cool ski, I originally acquired this for a build and never got around to it. My interest has gone a different direction and I have a spec HX. So that being said, this must go!



Ski was sitting before I got it its dirty and has been neglected in the back of a garage prior to me getting it.



Stock engine with ocean pro F/A

Carbon hood with some spider cracks

UMI steering and bars and button holder

Wore out Jettrim seat



Located in Indianapolis, In.



Asking $1600





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 03 SXR

13 SuperJet

95 HX

93 Waveblaster Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) 2strokesmoke Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules