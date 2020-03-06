95 seadoo hx. Cool ski, I originally acquired this for a build and never got around to it. My interest has gone a different direction and I have a spec HX. So that being said, this must go!
Ski was sitting before I got it its dirty and has been neglected in the back of a garage prior to me getting it.
Stock engine with ocean pro F/A
Carbon hood with some spider cracks
UMI steering and bars and button holder
Wore out Jettrim seat
Located in Indianapolis, In.
Asking $1600
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk