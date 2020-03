Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sea doo spark beach / surf launch #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2011 Location Bay Area CA Age 34 Posts 71 Sea doo spark beach / surf launch Hello all, anyone launching the spark from the beach? If so, how easy is it, and which dolly are you using? Supposedly they weigh 428 pounds, thatís lighter then a blaster I think. Also, are the bow eyelets strong?



