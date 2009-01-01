 Looking for Superjet motor
  Today, 12:01 PM
    zaclee
    Looking for Superjet motor

    Wanting to buy a 701 or 760 superjet motor with carbs and exhaust for my 750sx motor swap, lmk what you got with pics.
    Also in search of rhaas conversion plate.
  Today, 12:17 PM
    dpast08
    Re: Looking for Superjet motor

    PM sent


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
