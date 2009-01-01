Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Looking for Superjet motor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location WI Posts 12 Looking for Superjet motor Wanting to buy a 701 or 760 superjet motor with carbs and exhaust for my 750sx motor swap, lmk what you got with pics.

Also in search of rhaas conversion plate. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2007 Location Georgia Age 30 Posts 228 Re: Looking for Superjet motor PM sent





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules