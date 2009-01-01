|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Looking for Superjet motor
Wanting to buy a 701 or 760 superjet motor with carbs and exhaust for my 750sx motor swap, lmk what you got with pics.
Also in search of rhaas conversion plate.
-
Frequent Poster
Re: Looking for Superjet motor
PM sent
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules