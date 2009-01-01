Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: FX1100 Engine dies, Rough idle , Hard to start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location House Age 42 Posts 13 FX1100 Engine dies, Rough idle , Hard to start Hi, i have FX1100 HO that has strange problem.



Hard to start or no start at all, sometimes will start and run very good top speed, then just dies while running and can not start again

so far i have only one indicator for problem but not sure what can be making this.

The 4 of the sparks are dry fouled with carbon.



This indicate reach mixture of fuel.



- I change the plugs , after running the new ones got fouled as well so i purchase again new ones and will replace once get them.

- Checked the fuel pump. it works all right, gives pressure to the hose.

- Battery is connected ok, not loose connection.

- When the engine dies, i watch it and the power do not go off, just the engine.

- Change the fuel and drained the tank before putting the new fuel



Dont know what to look any more for the problem.

The point that 4 of the sparks are dry fouled , make me think is not injectors or Coil...



What i notice the sparks on the plugs are "yellow" not "blue" but it is large spark



Also one of the most interesting thing is i cleaned the injectors with spray and battery,

then the jet start ok and no rough idle, yet after a week or two the problem goes to the same stage.



i remove the air filter but this didnt help also

